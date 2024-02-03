DTHA RERUN: All Eyes Focus On INEC As PDP, APC Candidates Battle  For Burutu I Seat

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-All eyes are fixed on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the electoral umpire conducts rerun and by-elections today.

Daily Report Nigeria reports that the elections are sequel to aftermath of several court rulings that followed the 2023 general elections.

For Burutu Constituency I in the Delta State House of Assembly, the battle is between Amb. Alapala Anthony Ebitonmo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Asupa Peter Forteta of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Delta Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal had declared the March 18, 2023 election which produced Alapala as winner inconclusive after cancelling votes from four units.

The ruling was subsequently upheld by the Lagos Division of the Appeal Court, citing over voting as reason for the cancellation.

The affected units are Ayakoromor Unit 8, Enekorogha Unit 26, Edegbene Unit 27 and Oboro Unit 29. Daily Report Nigeria recalls that Alapala polled 7296 votes to defeat Asupa Forteta Peter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 6416 votes in the cancelled poll.

While there are about 2457 registered voters in the affected polling units and 2357 collect Permanent Voters Cards, the March 18 election only recorded 546 votes in the units.

The units recorded the following votes; Oboro – 48, Enekorogha – 45, Edegbene – 207 and Ayakoromor – 246 in the main election. However, Alapala holds a breather and goes into the rerun with an 880 votes lead.

Prior to the rerun, the APC candidate and his party had raised series of alarms over alleged plans by the PDP to hijack the exercise. The APC particularly accused Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of plans to intimidate voters with military personnel in the aforementioned units.

In the midst of the back and forth, the onus lies with INEC to conduct a free, fair and credible election in Burutu Constituency I and all other areas the rerun and by election will be taking place.

DailyReporting

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com