Drug War: Delta Police Arrest Six Suspected Drug Barons

LAGOS JANUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police in Delta State have arrested six persons suspected to be drug dealers at different locations in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, who revealed this, said they were nabbed in Warri, Agbor and Issele-Azagba, during separate raids.

According to him, on January 5, 2022, the Command Crack Squad, while acting on intelligence, raided a suspected criminal hideout along Jakpa Road, Warri and in the process arrested two suspects, Felix Aroh, 43 years and Erumu Ogodo, 20 years respectively.

The PPRO, hinted that three containers of Loud, eight wraps of Kolorado ‘hard drugs,’ four packets of rolling paper, 143 wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp and some sachets of tramadol were recovered from them as exhibits.

Edafe also said the team raided another criminal hideout in Agbor metropolis and arrested Musa Abdullahi, 25 and Gift Ahemte, 53, and recovered 8kg of Indian hemp, volume 5 and swinol drugs.

He explained that on January 7, 2022, the Crack Surveillance team raided a criminal hideout in Issele-Asagba where one Blessing Nwabuokei, 32, was arrested with 12kg of weed suspected to be Indian hemp and some quantity of cocaine were recovered from her, adding that investigation is ongoing.

“On January 2, 2022, acting on intelligence gathered over a period of time, operatives from Area Command Warri raided Ugborikoko community. During the raid, one Randy Omovie ‘m’ was arrested and one G3 rifle with breach No. 69021340 and battle-axe were recovered from him.

“One Sunny Blessing ‘m’ a suspected drug dealer was also arrested and substance suspected to be Indian hemp soaked in gin, fourteen wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine, eight bottles of codeine, ten cups of Loud were recovered from him. Investigation is ongoing,” he disclosed.

The Guardian