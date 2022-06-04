1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sat, Jun 4th, 2022

Driver Arrested With 1124 Live Cartridges, Illicit Drugs In Asaba

BULLETS

LAGOS JUNE 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A lone driver Innocent Uboh was arrested by Delta State Police Command operatives  Safe Delta Tactical Squad with 1124 live cartridges, twenty  bottles of codeine and other illicit drugs  at Asaba head-bridge  boundary between Delta State and Anambra State, while on stop and search duty.

A report made available to Urhobotoday.com  by Delta State Police Public Relation  Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe  Bright  disclosed  that,  “On June 2nd, 2022   at about 1530hrs, Operatives attached to the Command’s Safe Delta Tactical Squad deployed to head-bridge the boundary between Delta State and Anambra State while on stop and search duty at the head-bridge intercepted one Innocent Uboh   a  native of Ogume in Ndokwa West L.G.A, Delta State driving a Toyota Hiace bus with reg. no FGG 645 ZV with  the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

“He was subjected to search and upon searching the vehicle, one thousand, one hundred and twenty-four (1124) rounds of live cartridges, twenty (20) bottles of codeine, and other illicit drugs were recovered.

“ Suspect claimed that the cartridges belonged to a man named Monday Adibeli ‘m’ 61yrs in Ogume. On the strength of this information, Operatives were deployed to Ogume where the alleged owner if the cartridges was arrested. Investigation is ongoing.”

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close