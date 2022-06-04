Driver Arrested With 1124 Live Cartridges, Illicit Drugs In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A lone driver Innocent Uboh was arrested by Delta State Police Command operatives Safe Delta Tactical Squad with 1124 live cartridges, twenty bottles of codeine and other illicit drugs at Asaba head-bridge boundary between Delta State and Anambra State, while on stop and search duty.

A report made available to Urhobotoday.com by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright disclosed that, “On June 2nd, 2022 at about 1530hrs, Operatives attached to the Command’s Safe Delta Tactical Squad deployed to head-bridge the boundary between Delta State and Anambra State while on stop and search duty at the head-bridge intercepted one Innocent Uboh a native of Ogume in Ndokwa West L.G.A, Delta State driving a Toyota Hiace bus with reg. no FGG 645 ZV with the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

“He was subjected to search and upon searching the vehicle, one thousand, one hundred and twenty-four (1124) rounds of live cartridges, twenty (20) bottles of codeine, and other illicit drugs were recovered.

“ Suspect claimed that the cartridges belonged to a man named Monday Adibeli ‘m’ 61yrs in Ogume. On the strength of this information, Operatives were deployed to Ogume where the alleged owner if the cartridges was arrested. Investigation is ongoing.”