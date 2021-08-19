Drama As Delta Poly Ozoro Students Mark Exit Of Rector By Sweeping Main Gate

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There was a mild drama at the Delta State Polytechnic Ozoro, on Tuesday, as students celebrated the exit of the Rector following the upgrade of the institution to the University of Science and Technology.

Videos and photos posted online shows the jubilant students sweeping the Main Gate to express their happiness.

It would be recalled that the Delta State Government had earlier disclosed plans to convert College of Education, Agbor, to Delta State University of Education, Agbor, Delta State University, Anwai Campus, to Delta State University of Science and Agriculture, Anwai and Delta State Polytechnic Ozoro, to Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa announced this in separate Bills to the state house of assembly which were read on the floor by its speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, during plenary in March 2021.