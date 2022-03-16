Doping: Blessing Okagbare Yet To Appeal 10-Year Ban As Deadline Nears Expiration

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian sprinter, Blessing Okagbare, may not appeal the 10-year-ban handed her by the Athletics Integrity Unit for doping as the 30-day appeal deadline nears expiration.

The AIU February 18 banned the 2008 Olympics long jump silver medallist for “multiple breaches of anti-doping rules.”

Okagbare was handed a five-year ban for the multiple prohibited substances found in her out of competition test, which was carried out on July 19, 2020, and another five-year ban for failing to cooperate with investigators.

The 33-year-old was provisionally suspended just hours before she was due to run in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.

Reacting to the ban, Okagbare took to social media on February 19 stating that her lawyers were studying the decision in order to advise her on the next course of action.

“My attention has been drawn to the statement issued by the AIU regarding its disciplinary panel decision. My lawyers are currently studying it for our next line of action, which we will inform you soon,” she stated.

However, according to our findings, Okagbare is yet to make an official appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport with just five days to the expiration of the deadline.

In a letter sent to our correspondent and signed by CAS’ Communications Officer, Katy Hogg, dated March 10, 2022, CAS stated that there was no record of Okagbare filing an appeal in its log.

“Please be advised that at the time of writing, no appeals have been filed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in relation to this matter.”

Should the 33-year-old files an appeal and loses, she will be made to pay indemnities to both CAS and World Athletics.

Punch