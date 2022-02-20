Dope: Blessing Okagbare Reacts to 10-Year AIU Ban

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has reacted to the decision of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) to hand her a 10-year ban for doping violations.

Okagbare, who won silver in the long jump at the Beijing 2008 Games, was provisionally suspended last year after testing positive for human growth hormone before the Tokyo Olympics.

She was later hit with three separate anti-doping charges.

She competed in the 100m heats in Tokyo on July 31 and was due to run in the semi-final before being suspended.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in a statement on Friday revealed that “The Disciplinary Tribunal has banned Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare for a total of 10 years, five years for the presence and use of multiple prohibited substances and five years for her refusal to co-operate with the AIU’s investigation into her case.”

Okagbare in her reaction to the development took to her Instagram page to say her lawyers are getting ready for the next line of action.

She wrote: “My attention has been drawn to the statement issued by the AIU regarding its disciplinary panel decision. My lawyers are currently studying it for our next line of action which we will inform you soon.???”

PM NEWS