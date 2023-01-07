Don’t Sell Your Votes” Dafinone Tasks Electorates, Says  Urhobo Nation’ll Be Great Again

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 7TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Delta Central Senatorial Candidate for the All Progressives Congress, Chief Ede Dafinone, has charged the people of Delta State not to sale their votes in the coming election, insisting that all APC candidates are selfless and ready to serve.

He said “Vote all APC candidates, they are all competent people, people who will not let their people down, candidates that are ready to serve their people, people who are selfless, qualified people with credible records.”

“The money politicians will give to you on the day of the election should not make you sell your vote to greedy politicians for any amount. Collect the money and vote for us, vote APC, the only thing that will guarantee your getting a job.”

The Chartered Accountant also stated that no other Senator has done what Ovie Omo-Agege has done in the state insisting the Urhobos will be great again.

“No Deputy Senate President has done what Omo-Agege has done, touching lives across Delta Central and Deltans as well. He has set the record for others to follow. Urhobos cannot be second class citizens in Delta State. Urhobo nation will be great again,”

Dafinone who stated this on Friday when his campaign team led by Chief Barr Adelabu Bodjor visited Ogor, Otowodo, Afiesere and Ufuoma all in ughelli North local government area of the State said the time to get it right is now.

Meanwhile the Delta State House of Assembly APC Candidate for Ughelli North, Barr Spencer Ohwofa has said that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege will do more for Deltans if he is voted as a governor of the state.

Ohwofa while commending the effort of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on development in Delta Central said Deltans should vote for a man who has the pain of the state at heart.