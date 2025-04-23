Don’t Betray Delta State: Reject Sheriff Oborevwori’s APC Defection Bid

Share This





















By George Urhie

LAGOS APRIL 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State’s political landscape is shifting ahead of the 2027 elections, amid rumors of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s potential defection to the APC, despite his claims that “Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta”. Oborevwori’s bid to join the APC, seemingly on bended knees in Abuja, appears driven by a promise to deliver Delta State to President Bola Tinubu, though his track record suggests self-preservation is the real motive.

In reality, Oborevwori’s motivations appear to be centered around securing his political future, evading accountability for the PDP’s alleged misuse of state resources, and shielding Senator Ifeanyi Okowa from potential prosecution over the alleged mismanagement of N1.3 trillion in 13% derivation funds meant for oil-producing communities.

Driven by fear of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the APC governorship candidate in 2023, Oborevwori is making a desperate move to block Omo-Agege’s path to the APC governorship ticket, after his previous strategy to undermine Omo-Agege by funding infighting within the Delta APC backfired spectacularly. Now, he views Omo-Agege as an insurmountable obstacle to his re-election ambitions, prompting this last-ditch effort to join the APC.

However, Oborevwori’s leadership style, marked by ineptitude, corruption, incompetence, insensitivity, and a lack of vision, would severely undermine the APC’s efforts to bring meaningful change to Delta State and foster progress. His defection would betray not only the Delta progressives who built the PDP from the ground up but also the electorates who crave genuine transformation.

By joining the APC, Oborevwori would consolidate power, potentially turning Delta State into a one-party state under Okowa’s influence, undermining political diversity and democratic processes. This would likely elicit massive revolt, leading to loss of trust, electoral backlash, and internal party turmoil, ultimately detracting from the APC’s electoral prospects.

The 2023 presidential election results in Delta State starkly illustrate the PDP’s unpopularity, casting doubt on Oborevwori’s ability to deliver the state to President Tinubu in 2027. Despite having Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate, Atiku suffered a significant 73% loss in the state. Furthermore, Oborevwori’s own electoral performance was lackluster, with losses in two out of three senatorial districts. The PDP also ceded all three House of Representatives seats in Delta Central Senatorial District to the APC and Labour Party.

Additionally, Oborevwori lost the popular vote in his senatorial district to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the former Deputy President of the Senate and APC governorship candidate in 2023. The APC’s strong performance in the district extended to the House of Assembly elections, where the party secured five seats, surpassing the PDP’s four seats. Even Governor Oborevwori’s victory in the governorship election was marred by allegations of rigging and electoral malpractices.

These decisive losses in 2023, more than anything, underscore PDP’s waning influence in Delta State and the lack of confidence in Oborevwori’s leadership. This has not changed. Consequently, it is unlikely that Deltans would support President Tinubu solely because of Oborevwori’s presence in the APC. Instead, Oborevwori’s defection might be perceived as a desperate attempt to eliminate vibrant opposition in the state. This would make it impossible for Oborevwori to deliver Delta State for President Tinubu.

The APC is strategically strengthening its presence in Delta State ahead of the 2027 elections, focusing on reconciliation, grassroots mobilization, and effective messaging. This approach is yielding results, with over 60% of PDP members, including high-profile figures like Senator Ned Nwoko and Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, defecting to the APC. As the party’s momentum gains traction, its optimism about securing both the presidential and governorship elections in 2027 appears well-founded, making Oborevwori’s potential defection unnecessary.

Interestingly, the PDP ticket is available to Oborevwori, with no challengers. So why would a governor who isn’t being forced out of his party want to join another party, unless he fears losing the election on his current platform? This lack of confidence in his own party is telling.

The APC’s strong momentum in Delta State positions it to deliver the change the people have long yearned for and win Delta State for President Tinubu. Oborevwori’s defection would be counterproductive, undermining the party’s commitment to progress and reform. To uphold its integrity and prioritize the people’s aspirations, the APC should reject Oborevwori’s bid and maintain its dedication to genuine transformation.

Accepting Oborevwori would betray the trust of Deltans who defected from the PDP, alienate supporters, and potentially damage the APC’s electoral prospects, given the near-unanimous opposition from APC members in Delta State. Those advocating for his inclusion should reconsider, as it would likely backfire. The APC should prioritize the people’s interests over individual ambitions in its decision-making.

George Urhie, a political analyst writes from Asaba.

