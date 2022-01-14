Share This





















By Asiayei Enaibo

LAGOS JANUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Yes, they are great politicians in Ijawland; many have groomed followers with the gospel of hatred, those who managed our poverties with one salary divided

to seven. Those that only want to see you serve their children and take over from them while their servants service their grandchildren and in-laws.

DO YOU KNOW IJAW POLITICIANS?

Yes, we have great and eloquent Ijaw politicians that make or support a bill once in four years and give us cups of rice at the end of the year and we call them Messiahs. Are they Messiahs or cups of rice and anti-development politicians? The last time I saw my village children sent as delegate from their families to collect cups of rice tied in a cellophane, as the children too were happy and angry, but they could not say a word, for they do not know what good governance is all about.

We have politicians only in election period as our youths, including myself, praise them for survival to manage our collective poverty as we clap for their third or sixth term coming!

Ijaws are blessed with great minds as politicians that never brief us on constituency development for four years or twenty years. Once you make such comments, they will hire community based boys from your area to disarm your pen and break your legs in a ghastly Keke accident when their convoy is coming.

From the Senate down to House of Representatives, to House of Assembly, the lawmakers, their oversight function is to gather enemies, a list of stubborn boys they could starve for objective criticism, blacklist, even though you have community based policy ideas to show them for them to excel in their business of politics, they will refuse you to come near their homes, locked with iron gates and dogs to attack the Talking Drum.

Empowerment, zero percent. Once you say something about empowerment, they will go and snap photos at the sales points of Keke and Okada to show us photos that they did empowerment at Abuja, while the people in the villages they are representing have no idea of such empowerment.

DO YOU KNOW ANY IJAW POLITICIANS?

Yes, those who have not said anything as a matter of urgent public importance even though flood kills all the children at Bobougbene, yes those that don’t listen to the youths but listen to old ones on money sharing formula in Burutu.

DO YOU KNOW ANY IJAW POLITICIANS?

Yes, the few good ones are good but the corrupt familitocracy are more than the public interest. Once they give our children one scholarship, they say it is their personal money. When they were not elected, non had personal money to share.They turn our head against us.

They have never called for a town hall meeting to address us. Once we make such comments, those who call themselves as Ijaw Watchdogs that they have given cups of rice, are blindfolded to distract the meeting for their own interests not to allow the meeting expose their selfish, un-political thinking. They said they have influenced project to us, the last time I checked, the lawmakers are the same contractors, their grandfathers father’s names are the contractors, they partner as elder brother to corruption whose senior sister is to embezzle the money and abandon the work while they give her negotiated amount to run away. For they are the Messiahs we have as politicians in Nigerian.

I do blame the good ones that are afraid of bad ones not to contest to rule us with great ideas, innovative laws that can project our rural riverine areas to tourist centres. We have great minds in Ijawland, the old good ones are poor, the young good ones are poor, they can’t buy vote, for our society sells vote to buy poverty. For some have already exchanged their franchise for twenty cups of rice come 2023.

Look at them, we have Urban development commission everywhere, but no riverine rural development board and nobody is saying anything. They gather and only laugh with their colleagues, no policy, Where is great Comrade Joseph Evah, who has done this to us?

HOW DO WE REFORM THEM NOW?

First, we should hold them accountable with a blue print whenever they are coming to our communities for campaign, itemize what they can do for us in black and white paper and use Egbesu to swear, once they fail us, let what happened to Abacha happen to them. Amen!

Let us hold them to brief us in a town hall meeting what they could bring to our communities in a yearly budget. If they fail, we go to their national office with placards as a vote of no confidence to withdraw our mandate in protests. Yes, we can.

Yes, it is a good point, we do not have light, no politicians care in our area, we don’t have drinkable water in Ijaw area, no elected politicians care, we don’t have good schools, the appointees are afraid to tell the governor.

We don’t have road, they said our places are difficult terrain.

Our mothers give birth in the canoes while paddling to the cities to deliver in the hospitals, then we call such children names like “Arukazi.”

2023 is around the corner, they hire all the 200HP engine boats to go to the difficult terrains to buy votes, the good, the ugly and the evils, many have listed the stubborn boys to beat the writers, many have planned hired boys for rigging, then vote buying, four years equal to two thousand naira, ten thousand naira for the future of a whole family. I blam our mothers and women with political Asoebi clapping for five hundred naira on daily basis at the end no empowerment. Eyorotuooo.

DO YOU HAVE GREAT POLITICIANS IN IJAWLAND?

Yes, one half bridge as a legacy project for twenty years, they are the best coming again. Let us prepare to buy ‘Ongu,’ that ancient water reservoir and cry into it to fill it with tears so we could have water to drink.

Arise youths of conscience, let us watch over our future as 2023 comes around.

Some have already listed his father’s enemy once he becomes a governor, they will suffer, a premeditated plan to suffer the masses as if they are God.

Good leadership is a manifestation of public development.

Look around you and where you are representing, don’t allow your praise singers to deceive you as Darkness and Light are known to humanity at all level.

Asiayei Enaibo, the Talking Drum of the Niger Delta Writes from GbaramatuVoice Media Centre.

theeyesofgoodgovernance.