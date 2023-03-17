DIG South-South Jitoboh Storms Delta, Warns Policemen  Against Electoral Fraud, Malpractices

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Deputy Inspector General of Police South South zone, DIG Moses A. Jitoboh has warned that any officer who fail to thoroughly supervise their personnel during the March 18th Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Delta State would be vicariously liable if any policeman attach to them is found in election fraud or malpractices.

DIG Jitoboh gave the warning on Wednesday during his visit to the Delta State Police Command, Asaba, Delta State ahead of the March 18th 2023 gubernatorial and house of assembly elections in the state.

“The DIG while addressing officers urged them to be apolitical as the police is not supposed to be partisan. He also warned that any officer who fail to thoroughly supervise their personnel will be vicariously liable if any policeman attach to them is found in election fraud or malpractices,” statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed.

According to the statement, the visit of DIG Jitoboh was aimed at boosting the moral of officers and men of the Command and also to assure residents in the state of the force readiness to ensure that the election is hitch free and successful.

The DIG equally revealed that the Inspector General of Police has ordered the distribution and deployment of additional equipments which includes riot gunners, tear gas and other anti-riot equipments and also two thousand (2000) police personnel on election duty and monitoring.

In another development, the Commissioner of Police election has invited leaders of the various political parties to the state headquarters for the signing of peace accord. The CP in his remark, noted that for us to have hitch free elections and achieve the desired results, they were invited in line with security arrangements.

The CP noted that with the support of the political parties, there will be no problem. The CP solicit for their understanding owing to the fact that they are brothers and sisters and will remain so even after the election. The various political parties assured the CP that they would cooperate with the police and do their best to ensure that the election is free of any rancor.

The Commissioner of Police has also ordered operation show of force across the eight area commands in synergy with other sister agencies, strict enforcement of restriction of vehicular movement on Election Day from the hours of 0000hours to 1800hours on March 18th 2023.

The CP Election Delta Command directed DPOS to arrest any vigilante or any non-state actor found meddling in the election process as they will not be playing any role whatsoever during the elections, so they are to steer clear of the polling units and the entire election process.

While wishing residents in the State a hitch free elections wishes to state that the success of this election, to a large extent, lies on how the electorates and residents conduct themselves in accordance with all the extant laws, he therefore assures all residents that the Command will not compromise in carrying out its primary responsibility of ensuring the protection of life and property, as well as preservation of public tranquillity before, during, and after the elections.

The following dedicated phone lines are available to the public to reach the command, as a quick response contact for any complaint or distress situation during the election exercise:

CONTROL ROOM NUMBERS: