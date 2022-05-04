Desire To Make Urhobo Great Runs In Dafinone’s Blood –APC Chairman

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Leaders of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State have described the Guinness book of record chartered accountants award-winning family of the late Chief David Dafinone as one family who has always had the pain of making the Urhobos great at heart.

The party executive who spoke when Chief Ede Dafinone, in continuation of his consultation to LG Excos and leaders of the APC across Delta Central visited the party leaders at Ughelli North local government area today, assured the APC, Delta Central Senatorial aspirant of their undivided support.

According to him, “the Dafinone family is known all over the world, the father D.O.D was known as Super Senator for what he was doing for people then, he was the chairman committee on creation of states, in 1983, he recommended Delta State and Ughelli as the capital of the new state, then in 1984, January 1st, President Shehu Shagari was to announce the creation of the state, only for the government to be overthrown in December 31st, 1983, and you would see that the blood of making Urhobo great is in the blood of the Dafinones” Igbre Benson, Financial Secretary who spoke on behalf of the leaders said as he reeled out the achievements of the famous family while describing the Okpe Chief as a true son of his father.

Chief Ede Dafinone also visited Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Local Government excos of the party speaking separately to the party leaders about how he intends to improve on the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege’s achievement.

“I am not a newcomer as you think, I have had experience in the political circle and business sector so, I know I can represent you well adding that it will profit Urhobo Nation if he is voted to represent them in the 10th Senate because he has the capacity to up the game

In Udu, the party LG leaders who had to converge at the party Secretariat also sang the praise of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, export unit chairman to high heaven insisting the days of thuggery were over in Delta Politics

“We need people who will intimidate the public with their CV, as far am concerned you are already in the Senate. We give you our full support”, The APC chairman of Udu Local Government Area said.

At Ughelli South, the APC LG leaders who sang and danced to his arrival assured him of their support too, while praying for the Deputy Senate President and APC Governorship aspirant, Ovie Omo-Agege and Chief Dafinone to emerge as Delta Central Senator at the primaries and election proper.

Addressing local government executives, Ward Chairmen and Secretaries at Ughelli South, Chief Ede, noted that, the business of the senate is not for babies but for someone with the requisite experience, knowledge and capacity.

“Omo-Agege is living a big shoe that needed an experienced person with the requisite qualification, connection and experience so that he can consolidate on the massive achievements of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege”.

He appealed to the delegates to vote for him at the primary so that he can bring them a representation that will take not only, but everyone to the senate.

Responding, Chief Sir Isaiah Kekeje, APC Chairman, Ughelli South Local Government said; that delegates from Ughelli South will support him as he is one of the best eleven with an intimidating profile and wide tentacles that cut across Africa and the World.

The consultation is expected to continue tomorrow with a visit to Ethiope East, Okpe and Uvwie.