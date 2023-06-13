Dennis Guwor Replaces Oborevwori As Speaker Of Delta  Assembly, Akpowowo Deputy

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, representing Warri South West State Constituency, has emerged as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly. TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports Guwor emerged as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday, following the proclamation of the 8th Assembly by the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Guwor, who was a member of the 7th Assembly, was nominated by Fergusson Onwo and seconded by Marilyn Okowa-Daramola.

Shortly after Guwor emerged as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Arthur Akpovwovwo was elected Deputy Speaker.

