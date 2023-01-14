Delta:Two Killed As Cultists Besiege Itsekiri Community Of Egbokodo

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There is tension in Egbokodo Itsekiri and neighbouring Ubeji Community, in Warri South Local Government of Delta State as suspected cultists have allegedly killed two young men.

According to an eyewitness who identify himself as Isaac, he said that the young man named Junior Oghoyoma was shot yesterday 12th January, along the Egbokodo Itsekiri Road where he was ‘gisting’ with a friend and that two young men came from a red Toyota Camry and shot him three times on his stomach.

Report said he was rushed to an unnamed clinic in Warri but died on the way.

Also, in the early hours of today (13/1/2023) at about 4:45 a.m, another young man, who was identified as Kelvin, was found dead at Ojogor Street in Egbokodo Itsekiri community, with his body mutilated from injuries that appeared to have been sustained from several stabs on his stomach and his neck twisted, .

It was gathered that Kelvin went out to get smoke where he was attacked and killed.

Though it was not certain if it was the same boys that killed Junior Oghoyoma that also attacked and murdered Kelvin, however, it was believed by many in the community that both deaths were cult-related.

A resident of the community who craved anonymity with a reporter said that the Junior Oghoyoma who was killed last night was the Zonal Head of a cult which he failed to mention, and was also a close friend of Kelvin that was killed in the early hours of today.

As of this afternoon most young men were seen leaving the community for fear of being the next victim.

Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer DSP Edafe Bright, when contacted, confirmed both incidents.

Delta Bulletin