Deltans Warm Up For Inauguration Thanksgiving, Birthday Celebration For Gov Oborevwori

LAGOS JUNE 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The good people of Delta State are warming up to roll out celebration drums in praise and worship to God, for the successful inauguration of their brand new Governor, Rt Hon (Elder) Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, on Monday June 19.

Secretary to Delta State Government, SSG, Dr Kingsley Emu, in a statement said the Thanksgiving Service for the successful inauguration of Oborevwori cum his 60th birthday anniversary thanksgiving shall hold at the Living Faith Church, aka, Winners Chapel, situated along Ibusa Road, Asaba.

The celebration galore, according to SSG Emu, shall shift immediately after the Thanksgiving Service to Event Centre, off Okpanam Road, Asaba, where invited guests, top government functionaries, party leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life shall be treated to gospel music gallore and multifaceted entertainment.

Emu strongly advised invited guests and other dignitaries to be seated on or before 9:30am for the Thanksgiving Service at The Living Faith Church, while those attending the reception at Event Centre must be properly armed with their Special Invited Cards.

Oborevwori of Delta State, was inaugurated on May 29, this year in a peaceful and colourful transition of power from immediate past governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, CON,who led the state and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for eight years of remarkable achievements and legacy projects.

Come, let’s celebrate our excessive local content Governor with superlative street credibility. Be part of history!

