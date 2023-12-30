Deltans  Query Oborevweri Over Delay In Appointing Information, Justice Commissioners

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Delta State have queried Governor Sheriff Oborevweri for his delay in appointing Commissioners for information and Justice/Attorney General for the state.

An activist in the state, Mr Jude Ojiugo-Onochie on Wednesday told South-South PUNCH that there will be no political will on the part of those ministries to execute policy and programs of the state without commissioners.

He described the non-appointment of commissioners into the two strategic ministries as sign of Oborevweri’s unpreparedness for governance.

He said, “It’s very bad that Delta State is yet to get commissioners in these strategic ministries six months after this new administration.

“Information Commissioner is the mouthpiece of every state, while the Commissioner for Justice/Attorney General is also a very key position, especially in advising the state on legal matters.

“We got information that Governor Oborevweri is keeping the Commissioner for Justice/Attorney General slot for one of his election petition legal team members.

“After the Supreme Court judgment, he will appoint the Commissioner for Justice/Attorney General, that’s why he is delaying. For the Commissioner for Information, we don’t really know his reason.

“What it means is that he did not prepare for who and who to appoint before coming to power, or maybe he’s still having issue with Ifeanyi Okowa over the positions. It does not portray good omen for our state.”

In his own reaction, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Prof Leory Edozien, said the governor may have reasons for not appointing commissioners to these two key ministries yet.

He said, “The governor may have reasons for not making those appointments or waiting for right people who will hold those positions,

“Government’s business is running. Let’s us hope that by the time the Supreme Court gives its judgment, if the governor is still in office, he can bring in those he wants, but if otherwise, no need for bringing them again and the APC will take over and bring better hands.”

Reacting to the call for the appointment of commissioners when the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists visited him at the Government House, Oborevweri said people would be appointed into the said ministries, assuring that the appointments would be based on merit and competence when the time comes.

