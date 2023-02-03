1 2 3 4 5
Delta:Man Slumps, Dies Inside First Bank Agbor After Several Hours Of Waiting To Withdraw Cash

LAGOS FEBRUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A yet to be identified man allegedly slumped and died at a bank in Agbor, Delta state after waiting for several hours to withdraw cash.

 The incident happened inside the banking hall on Thursday afternoon, February 2, 2023. 

 Ika Weekly Newspaper and some eyewitnesses confirmed the incident on Facebook.

One Omole Mike, shared a photo of the deceased and wrote; ?Just now, at about 1:30 pm. Somebody collapsed and died in the First bank of Nigeria, Agbor Branch. The Date is on 02-02-2023. May his Soul Rest in Peace. It is well.? 

