Delta:Few Days After Attack On Afiesere Flow Station, Militants Hit Hits Agbra-Otor Wellheads

LAGOS APRIL 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A militia group in Delta State, South-South Nigeria, Delta Strike Force, DSF has laid claim to vandalising the Agbara-Otor oil wellheads at the flow station, in Delta State for the operators to shut down operations.

This was made known in a terse email message sent to our correspondent, Friday admitting that the group at 10:30p.m on April 27, 2023, attacked the flow station, noting that it will not relent in its efforts at crippling the activities of the oil companies in the state until the Federal Government accedes to its demands.

The ‘General Masskiller’ group accused FG of abandoning them after using its members to prosecute the war against the insurgent group, the Niger Delta Avengers, NDA in 2016, but, has now turned around to award contracts to the leadership of the Avengers while leaving those, who fought them into extinction in limbo.

According to ‘Mass killer’ the bombing of Agbara-Otor wellheads is one in a series of such actions coming after the recent attacks on the Afisere flow station; Kokori, all of which are in Ughelli North and Isoko North Local Government Areas of the oil-rich state.

‘Masskiller’ boasted that his group will ensure it continually undermines the “porous and inept security operations” around OML 30 and 34 to “gallantly sustain the tempo.

According to the image maker of the militia group, until its demands are met by the NNPCL and NPDC, it won’t stop bombing oil facilities in the state which it said is a prelude to full scale attacks on government infrastructure.

The Otorogun gas plant, according to ‘Masskiller’, is the group’s prime target, a facility he said will receive “baptism of fire soon.”

The condition for Peace the group maintained; is withdrawal of the pipeline surveillance contact of OML 30 and 34 allegedly awarded by proxy to Zane Energy; an end to gas flaring in the state; commitment by the FG towards rehabilitation of the East-West Road for ease of movement; activation of the Delta Steal Company Aladja to engage Delta youths; Award of the pipeline surveillance contract to members of the Delta Strike Force, who were used to prosecute the war against Avengers in 2016; thorough investigation of those behind the award contract to Avengers.

“All the promises made by the FG earlier in the year, the group want them fulfilled.”

