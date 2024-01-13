Delta:48-Year-Old Man Slumps, Dies While Watching Football Match In Primary School

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 48-year-old man, Mr. Bazim Martins Chukwuji, slumped and died while watching football at Umuocha Primary school, Akumazi Umuocha, in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Ika Newspaper in a report published on Thursday, January 11, 2024, said the deceased was in good health before the incident.

It was gathered that Chukwuji slumped on Thursday December 28, 2023 and was rushed to a nearby hospital, but all their efforts yielded no positive result as he gave up before they could get to the hospital.

Those who knew late Bazim described him as a hard working, respectful, honest, and quiet man whose simplicity is well known by many.

While no one could ascertain the actual course of Bazim’s sudden death, some attributed it to high or low Bp (blood pressure), others believed his death was spiritually connected.

Late Bazim Martins Chukwuji, who before his demise was a keke driver, is survived by his wife and children.

As at the time of filing this report, the body of late Bazim was still in the mortuary as the funeral arrangements have not been fixed.

