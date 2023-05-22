1 2 3 4 5
Delta:34-Years-Old Woman  Arrested With 100 Rounds Of AK-47  Live Ammunition In Effurun

LAGOS MAY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A 34-year-old- woman, Queeen Uwagbogu has been arrested with 100 rounds of live ammunitions in effurun, Warri, Delta State.

Urhobotoday gathered from Delta State Police Public relation Officer, (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe that on May 18th, 2023  at about 1857hrs, acting on an actionable intelligence gathered about a woman who deals on illegal sales of AK47 ammunition, operatives of the Crack Squad raided her premises located close to Effurun Roundabout, Warri, Delta.

He added that   during the raid, the suspect named Queen Uwagbog  was arresteded  and one hundred  rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered.

He disclosed that  investigation is ongoing.

In a related development, on  18/05/2023 at about 2100hrs, while operatives of Sapele Division anti crime patrol were on  stop and search duty at Amukpe roundabout Sapele,  they intercepted an unregistered motocycle with three occupants, the suspects on sighting the police,  abandoned the motorcycle, their bags and ran into the bush.

When the bag was searched, two (2) cut-to-size locally made double barrel guns, seven (7) rounds of 7.62 Ak47 live ammunition,  eleven (11) live cartridges, and other items were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.

Furthermore, on the 18/05/2023 at about 0745hrs, operatives attached to Rapid Response Squad (RRS), while conducting stop and search at Oworigbala community along Okpara-Oworh road Ughelli, flagged down a Lexus RS 350 black in colour with Reg. No. RBC 811 CY, the driver suspiciously offered the operatives money, which they rejected. The driver immediately zoomed off, noticing that the RRS operatives were hot on his trail and closing in on him, he quickly abandoned the vehicle and escaped into a nearby bush. The vehicle was recovered, a battle axe, and two (2) Iphones were also recovered

