Published On: Wed, Jun 28th, 2023

Delta Youths Visit Okpe Monarch, Sues For Peace Between E.K. Clark, Okowa

OKPE MONARCH AND DELTA YOUTHS

LAGOS JUNE 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum is appealing for a peaceful resolution of lingering issues between elders statesman Edwin Clark and former governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

This is reason the Youth leaders visited the Chairman of the Delta state Traditional Rulers Council seeking the intervention of other monarchs.

The youth leaders visited the palace of the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom in Orerokpe as mediators.

All They want from the monarch who is also the Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council is the intervention of members for an interface with elder Statesman, Edwin Clark to promote peace and unity in the state.

The youth body frowned at what previous leaders had experienced after leaving office.

Sustaining the existing peace in Delta State is paramount to the youth who themselves know the implications of it’s absence

The role of traditional Rulers to engender peace cannot be overemphasized

