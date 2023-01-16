Delta Youths To Stage One-Million-Man March  For Pastor Kumuyi’s Visit To Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Youths in Asaba, the Delta State capital, have shut down the city for a one-million-man march, in preparation for Pastor William Kumuyi’s six days ‘Global Crusade’.

The ‘Global Crusade’ with the theme, “Unforgettable Encounter with the God of Wonders” will hold with a special section dedicated to youths, students, corps members and young adults to prepare them for their future endeavours.

The youths who converged at Abraka, the end of the Nnebisi road in Asaba marched through the road and berthed at the Akpu junction near the state house of assembly quarters from where they took a detour to Cenotaph, the venue for the Global Crusade and the Youth Impact Academy.

The over three hours march to the Cenotaph with trucks, cooling vans, security operatives and music blaring from the mounted loudspeakers which added motivation to the ever-zealous youths.

The Chairman of the state YouWiCAN, Pastor Jeffery, in Oshimili South and North commended the youths for the one-million-man march.

“For the past one and half years, Pastor Kumuyi has held the Impact Academy with youths, who link up to the Alpha location through various communication technologies of which many testimonies of success stories had poured in from youths across the globe,” he said.

He said this month’s Youth Impact Academy slated to hold in Asaba on January 28, promises to impact youths with the objective of making excellent youths who will be equipped with the requisite skills to challenge the dynamics of evolving societies.

