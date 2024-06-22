Delta: Youths Strip, Flog, Banish Mother Of Four From Ndokwa Community Over Alleged Adultery

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A woman identified as Eunice Onyekpe has been stripped n3ked, chained and physically assaulted by youths from Iselegu community in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The mother of four was also banished from the community over allegations of adultery.

Activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, confirmed the torture and dehumanisation of the victim in a video on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

According to Gwamnishu, the woman’s husband accused her of adultery and reported her to the youths in the community.

The woman, however, denied the allegation, stating that the youths refused to hear from her before attacking her.

