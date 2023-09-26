Delta: Youths Activities Banned In Oteri Over Mayhem, Shutting Down Of Public Schools

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Elders and Stakeholders of Oteri-Ughelli community have banned all activities of the youths following the burning a house and shutting down of public schools in the community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state.

It was learned that the community in an enlarged meeting held at the Town Hall last Tuesday, the elders, leaders and stakeholders after a long deliberations, suspended all youth activities and the central executive.

It would be recalled that a two bedroom apartment belonging to Agani, an electoral committee member for youth election in Oteri was set ablaze, where eight persons escaped being burned.

According to sources in the community, “The Otota of Ovie intervened and the issue was resolved.

“In the settlement, the three quarters of the community were tasked to N 1.2 million to the owner of the burnt building.

“And leaders of the community should released those detained, Mr Esegine and Okeya at Ughelli Area Command which was generally accepted by the community.

“Them say make the 3 quarters pay 400K each to the owner of the house wen dem burn, den make the community go station go settle the burning of the house mata with police.

“And dem ban Youth activities for Oteri for now oh. Dem also ban the PG & Exco before but the Otota cum beg for PG & E Exco to remain oh.

“Na so, but school go resume next week as Otota don settle Mata oh.

“Those detained were, Esegine, Okeya & PG. But Hon. Agas (SSG) don bail dem all.” the source disclosed.

