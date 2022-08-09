Delta Youth Leader Shuns Gov. Okowa’s Appointment

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Omenuwoma Josiah, a youth leader from Delta State, has rejected Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s appointment as special assistant on Youth Mobilization in his community.

Realnews reports that Josiah was offered the appointment by the state government in a letter dated July 22, 2022, with Ref number SGD 399/T68/1882, and signed by Patrick Ukah, secretary to the State Government.

The letter stated that the appointment which was at the instance and pleasure of the governor attracted about N3,354,000 yearly remuneration.

He declined the offer of the appointment in a letter sent to the government which was received by the office of the secretary to the state government on the August 2, 2022.

Rejecting the offer, Josiah stated that the offer came at a time he could not accept, stating: “Thank you very much for offering me the opportunity to work and serve as special assistant, (Youth Mobilization) to the governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.”

According to him, “After careful thought and deliberation, I have decided to decline this opportunity. It’s unfortunate that the opportunity was presented at a time I couldn’t accept. This was very difficult decision and I sincerely appreciate and do regret that I am unable to render my service at the moment but in future, I will be more than happy to accept and work.

“I am sure any other youth appointed as my replacement will do well. Once again, I will like to express my gratitude. May God bless you and give you more wisdom and enablement to finish strong on the smart agenda.”

However, a top official of the Delta state government told Realnews that the position in question was only offered to deserving young Deltans at the community level by Gov. Okawa to make the communities relevant and more involved in the government.

He added also that Josiah’s refusal to accept the offer may have been linked to the recent protest by Delta state local government pensioners which was championed by an APC women leader in Ndokwa West Local government Area of the state where he,(Josiah), had attacked and abused another senior government official on social media for defending the government.

Realnews gathered that when the commissioner whom he attacked realised that Josiah was given appointment he protested against it too.

According to him, each month, the Delta state government released N1.3 billion specifically to offset the over N60 billion it inherited. Gov Okowa also increased the figure to N1.5 billion recently.

“After the whole pensioners protest, Josiah did not appear again to take up the appointment because some youths accused him of attacking the government official in a bid to get the appointment. So his turning down the offer was in a bid to salvage his reputation. Even his own community leaders who pushed for him to be considered were disappointed in him,” he said.

Real News