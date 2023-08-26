Delta: Yawning Gully Erosion Threatens To Wipe Out Oshimili Community

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Igwogwor community in Amachai/Ogbozoma quarters of Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, have appealed to the state government to urgently save them from yawning gully erosion. The residents said they were living at the mercy of the about 200 metres gully which widened more each time it rained, noting that their properties were on the verge of caving-in.

A retired school principal in the civil servants populated area, Lizzy Nmadu informed that she was at risk of losing her house she laboured over the years to build if urgent steps were taken to reclaim the area.

“The gully was not like this when they built this house for me. The gully is expanding as the day goes on. Even when I went to town, I could not access my house while coming back. I stopped there till four hours and after the rain subsided before I moved to my house,” she narrated.

The youth president in Okpanam, Lucky Okolo, who narrated his ordeal, said the gully has existed for more than ten years, adding that properties worth millions of naira with human lives were about to be lost. Another civil servant living in the area, Solomon Okeleke, said the wave of the flood whenever it rains threatens property and human existence.

Delta State Project Coordinator of the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP-EIB), Benedict Nwaukocha, said the Igwogwor gully site was a catastrophic one itching into peoples’ residence as the day goes on.

Sun News

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com