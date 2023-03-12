Delta: Woman Whose 11-Year-Old Son Died In Drum In Asaba Petitions AIG

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A civilian staff of the Nigerian Police Force, Christy Zaniatu Garuba, has petitioned the Assistant Inspector General of police (AIG), in charge of Zone 5, Benin city, Edo state, over the gruesome murder her son, Joshua Sunday.

Late Joshua was gruesomely murdered in cold blood on February 3rd, 2023 by yet to identify persons in Asaba, and his lifeless body was discovered inside a drum at No 7, Usonia Street, West end, Asaba, Delta state.

The petition, amplified by an Asaba based legal practitioner, A. F. Brideba & Co. said mother of the murdered son expressed dissatisfaction over the way and manner the case was handled by the Delta police command.

The petitioner said, “At the SCID Asaba Homicide Department, she observed that the police arrested some suspects but hurriedly released them on bail when they had not even obtained statement from her. And some relevant persons who ought to have been invited and questioned were not brought.

“On Thursday, 2 February 2023, as usual late Joshua assisted his mum during the morning hours for cleaning up before she traveled to the Nigeria Army 19 Battalion, Okitipupa, Info state to process documentation of her younger brother who died in active service in the unfortunate Boko Haram crisis as she is next of kin.”

Blue Print