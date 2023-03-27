Delta  Wins  All Top Honours In Maiden Edition Of Nigeria Scrabble National  Festival

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State has won the maiden edition of the Nigeria Scrabble Federation National Festival which ended in grand style with the Awards and Gala Night on Sunday at the exotic and classy, Hotel de Bently in Abuja.

Team Delta guided by two time African Scrabble Champion, Dennis Ikekeregor swept all the top honours at stake at the week long Festival which started with the Asaph Zadok National Championship.

Delta State started it conquest with Eta Paul Oghenekaro, current West African Scrabble Champion, who won the Asaph Zadok National Championship after brushing aside other 59 top wordsmith that include former World Champion Wellington Jighere, current African Champion Enoch Tochukwu Nwali, Champion of Champions, Olatunde Oduwole and former winner of the NSF Green Jacket Dipo Akanbi.

Lagos State’s duo of Enoch Tochukwu Nwali, African Champion and John Aiyedun came second and third in the Asaph Zadok National Championship individual event.

Team Delta made up of Wellington Jighere, Eta Paul Oghenekaro, Emmanuel Umujose, Ofidi, Oshevire Avwenagha and Dennis Ikekeregor were just too hot and solid as they spell they name in gold to win the team title at the Asaph Zadok National Championship.

Despite the strong outing of Prince Omosefe, Tega Okiemute, Cyril Umebiye, Ezinore George and Bright Idahosa team Edo could only finish second ahead of Lagos State that paraded the African Champion, Enoch Nwali, Champion of Champions Olatunde Oduwole, former Green Jacket Dipo Akanbi, John Aiyedun, Olatunde Adigun, Timi Olaitan and Joseph Okere.

The bragging right of KING OF CLUB Scrabble of Nigeria in the Inter Club Championship grand finale also went to Delta State through Warri SC. Apex Scrabble Club flying the flag of FCT can second while Benin City Scrabble Club were third.

Delta State domination did not end on the scrabble board, they also return to Asaba with the awards of the longest player to stay on the top spot of the NSF rating for 2022 season.

That award went to the Malaysian Prince, Eta Paul Oghenekaro while another Delta State player Emmanuel Umujose took the award for the player that played the highest number of NSF rated games.

The most improved female player for 2022 went to Lagos State’s and National Sports Festival gold medalist Priscilla Akhabue. The 19 year old Mass Communication student who plays Ikorodu SC was the only female player in the Inter Club Championship grand finale won by Warri SC.

The most improved male player award winner was Akeem Ogundokun also from Lagos State.

The four-in-one event NSF National Scrabble Festival started on Monday with the Asaph Zadok National Championship, the well attended NSF Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was held on Thursday was the second event, it was followed by the keenly contested NSF Inter Club Championship grand finale while the lively, exciting and entertaining Awards and Gala Night hosted multiple award winning journalist Oluwatoyin Ibitoye was the icing on the cake of the Scrabble Festival.

Eta Paul Oghenekaro winner of the Asaph Zadok National Scrabble Championship was decorated with the NSF Green Jacket designed and produced by famous fashion house Front-page Couture on the Night with pump and pageantry.

