Delta: Vigilante Arrests 3 Armed Men Who Allegedly Specialize In Stealing Motorcycles

LAGOS MAY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of Owa Youth Vigilante (OYV), a local security outfit in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, have arrested three armed men who specialised in robbing unsuspecting victims of their motorcycles.

The suspects were nabbed at Boji-Boji Owa with locally made guns, cutlasses and other weapons.

Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Owa Youth Vigilant, Jerry Kerabe Okonji, said they worked with relevant groups and individuals to achieve the breakthrough.

According to him, the local security agents “received a tip off that some boys suspected to be criminals, brought a motorcycle, without paper, to sell at a particular shop at Abraka road and responded immediately.

“While we were interrogating the boys, they confessed to us that they stole the motorcycle from an innocent person at Ebede community near Umutu in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

“We moved into action with the police by visiting their homes at Obeti community in Ukwuani LGA where they said they hail from.

“On getting to Obeti, we recovered two stolen phones and a gun from their houses.

“After rigorous investigations, they also revealed that they bought the guns from a man who lives at Ogidi-Nsukwa.

“From there, we moved in convoy to Ogidi-Nsukwa in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, where we apprehended the man and recovered another gun from his house,” he stated.

In his remark one of the suspects who gave his name as Olamife, said he was introduced in the world of criminality through one of his uncles who was also arrested.

Regretting his actions, Olamife pleaded with the police and the authorities to forgive him, adding that he was ready to repent.

Okonji noted that in their bid to gather more information from the suspects, they later discovered how they get the guns which they use to rob people, before they were handed over to the police for further investigations.

