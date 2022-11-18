Delta: Vendors, Customers In Effurun Market Lament Rising Cost Of Living

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Vendors and their customers in Effurun Market, Uvwie Local Government have cried out over the rising cost of living in Nigeria.

Mrs. Stella Aazun, a hairdresser who spoke with our correspondent stated that people no longer want to do their hair because hair accessories are now too expensive.

“They prefer to put on a wig, week in, week out, leaving us without business,” she lamented painfully.

Other vendors who spoke with our correspondent in the same light expressed how the prices of different commodities kept going up in a matter of weeks.

This frustrating experience has jacked up the cost of skills and services which are not directly affected by any external agent.

Mrs. Joy Ivie, a teacher with meagre salary, stated that she was surviving on credit facilities from vendors who knew her, explaining that she was not sure of her capacity to pay back, saying that her salary only lasts a week.

“Cost of beans is now N2, 600, garri N1, 300, a bottle of oil N1800 and yet our salaries have not increased,” she lamented.

Buyers, vendors and members of the public therefore called on both the state and federal government to do something about the bad economy of the country, saying that the masses were suffering in penury.

Delta News Bulletin