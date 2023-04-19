Delta: Uvwie Monarch On A 10 Km Walk To Sustain Peace In His Kingdom

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In an unprecedented move, the octogenarian Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Dr. Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso, Abe 1, JP. OON led his Chiefs, political leaders and other stakeholders on a walk for peace and health from his palace to the Shell Ram, the boundary between Uvwie local government council(LGC) and Warri South LGC, a distance of about 10 kilometre

The Uvwie Monarch was accompanied by the local government chairman, Hon Ramson Onoyake, the Unuevworo of Uvwie, Chief Hope Akasa, Unuevworo of Ekpan, Chief Peter Iffie and several others amidst applause and jubilation by onlookers, most of them could not believe the unusual spectacle

The Uvwie Peace and Health Walk programme is part of activities to mark the 15th coronation anniversary of HRM Emmanuel Ekemejewan Sideso, Abe 1, JP. OON, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom which kick off about two weeks ago with a 21 cannon shots.

Speaking to journalists, Chief Omafume Amurun, Chairman of the “Peace and Health Walk” committee said the decision of the highly revered monarch despite his age to join the walk was unprecedented and a demonstration of his strong desire and prayers for a sustain peace in Uvwie and the health of his people

At the Shell Ram, the boundary between Uvwie and Warri South, the Uvwie Monarch prayed for the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and all the people living in the neighboring local government areas.