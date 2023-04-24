Delta: Uvwie Monarch Blames Politicians Interference For Occurrence Of  Communal Crisis

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Monarch, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Ekemejewan Sideso Abe 1, JP. OON who recently led his chiefs and others to 10km walk for sustain peace in his community has said persistent interference from political office holders in traditional administration in the “guise of security or governor says” is undermining the sustain peace in Uvwie local government council.

The Uvwie Monarch who spoke at the weekend at the grand finale of activities to mark his 15th year coronation anniversary stressed that “the political class must be aware that the traditional institution is to complement them in a mutual or bio-synthetic relationship”

“We both need each other. We are not in rivalry or competitive position. The peace and progress or Uvwie Kingdom depends on very cordial good relationship of traditional institution and the political class”

In the address, HRM Sideso spoke on the interregnum in Uvwie Kingdom before his ascension and his five point agenda which he said he had successfully executed.

They included building a permanent palace, educating the teeming youths through provision of scholarships, restructuring of the traditional administrative system, preservation of acceptable traditional practices and culture, restoration of peace throughout Uvwie Kingdom and building of peace throughout the kingdom as well as a sense of unity, belonging and integration among the people and neighbours in particular

He said as at 2022/2023 academic session, “we have a total of 1,500 beneficiaries in the scholarship scheme and disburse an average of N4.76m every academic session to beneficiaries

“Apart from the yearly scholarship award, we also intervene in assisting indigenes in special professional areas. We have successfully trained a female pilot in her type-rating course abroad and currently flying with a private airline in the country

“We are in search of young Uvwie graduates in surveying profession that we can assist to acquire more degrees and professional qualification. He expressed appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who had been assisting in the Education and Scholarship scheme with donation of N5m yearly for the past five years and appealed to the incoming government to continue to fund the scheme.

The monarch explained that in view of the increasing population, the emergence of new settlements and the opening up of more lands to socio-economic activities, it became necessary to increase the four administrative units(etches) from four to nine with the approval of the state government

The current administrative units are, Alegbor, Ogbe, Ekpan, Ugbomro, Erovie, Ugboroke, Ovwori, Oriokpor and Ohorhe

Abe 1 however, regretted the denigration of Uvwie communal value system and norms due to greed, selfishness and avarice. “We have lost our value system which include communication, respect for elders and constituted authorities, love for one another and hard work.

He urged a return to the past and restoration of Uvwie past glory. “We must shun disobedience, lack of respect and remain humble always, the values for which Uvwie people were known.

The occasion was attended by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by his chief of Staff, Hon. Festus Ovie Agas, in-coming Delta State government, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, several government and traditional rulers from across the country

The anniversary ceremony began about two weeks ago with a visit to the various quarters, a quiz competition for primary and secondary school pupils, a peace and health work and colloquium on Uvwie: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow. There was tributes and cultural day on Saturday while the celebration rounded up with a thanks giving service on Sunday.