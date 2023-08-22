Delta: Unknown Gunmen Kill Prison Official In Kwale

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 22ND (URHOBOTODAY0-A 47-year-old correctional centre staff attached to Kwale centre in Ndokwa West Local Council in Delta State, Oghenekaro Araja, has been killed by unknown gunmen.

The Guardian learnt that the victim was killed last Friday close to the Ogume junction axis of the town while his motorcycle was taken away by the assailants.

Sources said the deceased usually uses his motorcycle for transportation at the close of work to make ends meet

According to sources, there has been a resurgence of motorcycle snatchers who lurk around the area to rob people.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, has confirmed the incident.

He said: “Even though he was working at the correctional centre, he was also an okada rider. It is suspected that it was a passenger that did it to him. He hit him from behind and made away with his motorcycle. There was no injury.”

Guardian-Nigeria

