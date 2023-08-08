Delta Uncovers Plot By Scammers To Dupe Desperate Politicians Seeking Appointments

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 8TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Delta State government, yesterday, said it had uncovered plots by some persons posing as agents of government to defraud those desperately seeking appointive positions.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Festus Ahon, in a statement, warned Deltans against falling prey to such con artists.

He said the suspects specialise in fooling unwary members of the public in order to obtain unfair and unjust financial favours under the guise of giving them appointments.

He said the criminal elements were using the names of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Johnson Erijo; and his own name to perpetrate the fraud.

He said it was the second time in less than a month that he was issuing the warning.

He warned the populace to beware of some funny phone numbers purporting to be from the Delta SSG, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor or any other top government appointee.

Ahon said those phone numbers did not belong to any of the listed government appointees, but were used by scammers to con people for money.

He appealed to security agencies to take the issue seriously before people lose more of their hard-earned money to con artists.

He warned members of the public to be wary and not allow themselves to be duped by fraudsters parading themselves as agents of the state government.

“Government does not collect money to appoint people,” he said.

He further frowned at citizens of the state failing victim and allowing criminals to defraud them of their hard-earned money.

The Sun News