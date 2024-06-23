Delta: Ukwuani Nation Rejects Senator Ned Nwoko’s Proposal  For Anioma State

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ukwuani nation in Delta State, South South Nigeria, has rejected and strongly opposed the Anioma State creation proposal being championed by Senator Ned Nwoko.

In a statement made available to SaharaReporters on Wednesday, titled: “Ukwuani Ethnic Nationality opposes Ned Nwoko’s vision for Anioma State,” the ethnic nationality stated that rather than being grouped to the South East geopolitical zone, they rather remained with the Delta State,where they share more robust cultural affinity.

Signed by the leadership of Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU), the leading socio-cultural organisation of the Ukwuani people, represented by VOTAbanum, Chairman, Dr Mike Akpati – Member, Hon. Aneke Efemeni — Member, Bar. Sam Chukuji — Member, Abel Emah-Iyesele — Secretary, they said that Ukwuani State should rather be created noting that they had the resources, land mass and the population to become an autonomous state.

They explained in the statement that before the proposal by Senator Ned Nwoko to rekindle the campaign for the establishment of Anioma State, Ukwuani nation had already conveyed their stance in 2021 through the Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU), the leading socio-cultural organisation of the Ukwuani people.

The report they said was presented by the ad hoc Committee on states creation and geopolitical zones arrangements.

“Key Findings and Definitive Statements on Proposed Anioma State and Proposed South East Geopolitical Zone by the aforementioned committee are as follows:

“It is well and thoroughly considered view and opinion of the generality Ukwuani people that Anioma is not an expression of the people of the zone

“Ukwuani had never been a part of the defunct Benin Province where Aniocha , Oshimili, and Ika were integral constituents

“Ukwuani congenially had been part and parcel of the original Delta Province where we still share more robust cultural affinity

“Ukwuani nation relates more comfortably and mutually with the people of the core Delta Province as against Aniocha, Oshimili, and Ika of the Benin Province

“Though tongues may differ, and surely they do, the Ukwuani nation finds unity in diversity best within our Delta province enclave.

“The positions enumerated and enunciated above, is the considered views and strong belief that the Ukwuani nation will be comfortable and better of placed among the comity of states with the original core Delta province peoples, that is — the Urhobo, Isoko, Itshekiri, and Ijaw ethnic nationalities.

“With the comparative advantage Ukwuani has, Ukwuani nation can request for an Ukwuani State. We have the natural resources, population, land mass and human capital needs in abundance to make a nation state.

“We, the entire Ukwuani people are strongly and vehemently opposed to the creation of Anioma State without recourse to factors such as capital location, LGA distribution, placement of government facilities, etc

“We, the entire Ukwuani people are strongly opposed to Anioma State, as proposed, being grouped others to the SOUTH EAST geopolitical zone.”

Saharareporters

