Delta: Two Arrested In Connection Of Alleged Killing Of Army Officer In Effurun

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of the Operations Officer of 3 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Effurun in Delta State, Lieutenant Musa.

Musa was reportedly shot dead late Friday night along the link road beside the popular Urhobo College, in Enerhen area of Effurun.

Unknown gunmen have reportedly shot dead the Operations Officer of 3 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Effurun, Delta State.

He was said to be driving a private vehicle when the unknown gunmen struck, shooting him at close range.

The late army officer has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the arrest of the suspects to our correspondent in Asaba on Tuesday.

Edafe assured that anyone that has hand in the murder would be arrested and prosecuted.

The Sun