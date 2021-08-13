Delta: Train Crushes Mother, Daughter To Death In Urhobo Community

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 13TH (URHOBOTOAY)-A passenger train has crushed a mother and her daughter to death on the rail track around the Orhuwhorun community, close to its Ujevwu station in Udu local government area of Delta State.

The Nation gathered the incident occurred around 3:40pm in the Aragba area of the community.

According to reports, the woman, a moi-moi seller and her daughter, a teenager, were walking on the rail tracks when the unfortunate incident happened.

Though details of the incident were sketchy as at the time of filing this report, reports claimed on hearing the sound of the train, the daughter tried to get her mother out of the tracks but was knocked down alongside the mother.

While the mother was run over by the train, the daughter appeared to have been knocked off the rail tracks where her body laid.

The accident scene seems to be an elevated area of the rail way, which may explain why the victims could not escape the train.

It was gathered the train was bound for the Ujevwu Train Station in Udu and scheduled to return to Itakpe in Kogi state this evening.

A source at the train station disclosed the train was yet to return as youths of the area had allegedly mobilised to the spot of the accident.

Acting Delta Police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, promised to get back to our reporter, but was yet to do so as of press time.

The Nation