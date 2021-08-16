Delta Traditional Rulers Battle Dein Of Agbor Over Claim Of First Class Monarch

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, yesterday lampooned the Dein of Agbor, HRM Keagborekuzi Ikenchukwu 1 over his claim that he and the Olu of Warri are the only first-class Kings in the State.

The Dein of Agbor, HRM Keagborekuzi Ikenchukwu 1 was reported to have said there were only two First Class Kings in Delta, naming himself and the Olu of Warri. The Dein reportedly made the statement when he visited the Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko.

But the Traditional Rulers in a rejoinder issued at the end of their meeting in Asaba said there was no grading of monarchs as claimed by HRM Keagborekuzi Ikenchukwu 1.

The Kings in the rejoinder signed by the Chairman and Obi of Owa, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor 11, the First Vice Chairman and Orodje of Okpe, Major General Felix Mujakpueruo (Rtd), Orhue 1, and the 2nd Vice Chairman and Pere of Akugbene Mein, S.P. L Kalanama VIII, insisted that all Traditional Rulers are co-equals.

They said: “The attention of Delta State Traditional Rulers Council has been consistently drawn by the public to the rather unfortunate publication made by the “Dein of Agbor”, properly and legally known as the “Obi of Agbor”, referring to himself and the Olu of Warri as the only first-class Kings in Delta State.

“The Council had initially assumed that the Obi of Agbor was quoted out of context in the said publication and dismissed same with a wave of the hand; but after a careful and thorough investigation, it became clear that the publication is properly attributable to the Obi of Agbor.

“In view of the above confirmation of the publication accredited to the Obi of Agbor, the Council will respond as follows:

“That by the express provision of Section 45(3A) of the Traditional Rulers Council and Chiefs Law CAP T2, Delta State, upon which the Obi of Agbor is operating and functioning as a King, declares all Traditional Rulers of the State as CO-EQUALS.

“That in view of the Law cited in paragraph (A) above, there is no rating or special classification of Traditional Rulers in Delta State as falsely claimed by the Obi of Agbor.

“That all Traditional Rulers in Delta State and, indeed, the general public are advised to ignore and disregard the said publication of the Obi of Agbor, as same is only targeted at self-aggrandizement to the irritation of the Traditional institution in Delta State”.

Meanwhile, the Monarchs have asked the Okpokunou Urban Community, OUC, Burutu Local Government Area to meet with a committee of the council over the dispute between them and Pere of Seimbiri with a view to finding an amicable solution to the problem.

While urging all parties in the dispute to maintain peace and tranquillity, the Monarchs commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for directing political office holders to return to their constituencies to mobilize their people for more effective participation in Governance.

They also urged the State Government to create a Local Government Project Monitoring Performance Committee to ensure successful completion of all going projects in the State.

