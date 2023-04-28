Delta To Contribute N1.3bn To European Investment Bank Projects On Erosion Intervention

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Project Committee on the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) has requested for the sum of N1.3 billion as part of the state government’s counterpart funding for the smooth takeoff of the European Investment Bank (EIB) projects in the state.

EIB is an international donor intervention organisation which has taken over the structure of NEWMAP as it ends its first phase projects intervention in some states in Nigeria.

The state commissioner for environment and chairman, State Steering Committee on NEWMAP, Chief Godspower Asiuwhu, at the quarterly meeting of the Steering Committee, in Asaba said the task before the committee was urgent.

He said the takeover of the NEWMAP structure by the international donor organisation will ensure the completion of uncompleted projects and rehabilitation of new sites.

Asiuwhut said the NEWMAP project in the state has changed to EIB donor intervention project.

He said the recent technical mission of NEWMAP on the European Investment Bank at Abuja he attended with the state project coordinator, Mr. Benedict Nwaokocha, had revealed the readiness of the international donor organisation to partner in the erosion intervention project in Delta and other states in the country.

