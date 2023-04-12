Delta: Three Suspects In Police Net Over Killing Of APC Chieftain In Agbarho

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command, yesterday, arrested three suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sylvester Efeurhobo, in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Council of the state.

According to sources, Chief Efeurhobo was shot by assailants in his residence at Agbarho, on Sunday night.

The Guardian learnt that the deceased was the Chairman of a pro-APC Support Group, known as the Achievers Group, in Agbarho, and a dedicated party faithful.

The killing threw the community into mourning, as scores of members were seen gathered in groups discussing the issue.

They lamented the murder and called on the police to fish out “the perpetrators for prosecution as we mourn the deceased.”

The Command’s spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Bright Edafe, told The Guardian that three suspects are in custody in connection with incident, which occurred on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Chief Efeurhobo’s country home in Agbarho town.

He said: “ I cannot say whether the deceased was a party man or not, but we are still investigating. So far three suspects have been arrested.”

