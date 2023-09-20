Delta Task Force Raids Drug Joints In Sapele, Seizes Drug Worth Millions, Arrests Seven

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Task Force Committee on Drug Trafficking has combed drug dens in Sapele Local Government Area of the state and arrested seven suspects.

Four men and three women were apprehended with various illicit drugs like Tramadol, codeine and cannabis worth millions of naira.

Led by Pastor Omasan Mabiaku, Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, the task force stormed the locations following credible intelligence.

The suspects and their exhibits have been handed over to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) for further investigation.

Speaking to journalists, Mabiaku said It was a major crackdown on drug trafficking in the state, assuring continued raids across other local governments.

“The government has given me a mandate to eradicate drug dealers and human traffickers. We will ensure all arrested are prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

The task force spokesperson further praised Governor Oborevwori for constituting the committee to address the menace of drug abuse and trafficking ravaging youths in the state.

Eugene Inoaghan, Chairman of Sapele LGA commended the task force.

“Many of our youths are into hard drugs, which is cutting their futures short. I appeal to parents to talk to their children. We won’t spare anyone from bringing or selling drugs here,” he said.

