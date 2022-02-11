Delta: Suspected Ritualists Kill A Lady, Pluck Two Of Her Eyes In Ogwashi-Uku

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected ritualists have reportedly killed a lady and plucked two of her eyes in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South local council of Delta State.

Sources told The Guardian that the body of the lady was found mutilated by the roadside, along Ubulu-unor road.

“The corpse of the lady was discovered by some passers-by who raised the alarm that attracted the community vigilance group. When we got there, we saw the girl, wearing jean trousers and a white top. Her face was covered in blood and her two eyes were removed. You can see her eye socket empty. The vigilance group called the police to the scene and they evacuated the corpse to the community morgue,” a source said.

When contacted, DSP Edafe confirmed the killing, adding that the police were alerted by community youths who discovered the corpse.

The Guardian-Nigeria