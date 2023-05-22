Delta: Suspected Herdsmen Kill vigilante, Injure Another In Umutu Community

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected herdsmen, weekend, reportedly killed a member of a vigilante team at Umutu community, Ukwuani Local Government Area, Delta State, inflicting gunshot injuries on one other.

Sources said the armed herders had invaded the riverside in the community Friday evening and had kidnapped three persons.

The source said the vigilante group mobilized, combing the bushes until they rounded up the herders and rescued the three kidnapped victims.

“The herders even came into the town, so, as they were going, one of the vigilantes Mr Oliseneku, was shot in his stomach but due to the lack of good hospitals around, he was rushed to Asaba.

“On getting to FMC, they were on strike, so they had to locate any other good hospitals and they later found one.

“But before any tangible services could be rendered, the vigilante died due to extreme loss of blood and long hours on the road searching for hospitals.

Another source said the other vigilante who also sustained gunshot injuries is currently in critical condition.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident. He could, however, not ascertain if the hoodlums were herdsmen

Vanguard