Delta: Suppliers Of Ammunition To Robbers, Kidnappers, Cultists Arrested With 130 Cartridges

LAGOS DECEMBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police operatives has arrested three suspects in connection with alleged unlawful deals on sales of cartridges to armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists and other brand of criminals in Boboroku community in Jesse, Ethiope West local government area of Delta State. The syndicates were reportedly hibernating in Boboroku community in Jesse where they carry out their nefarious activities.

Acting on this report, the Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali directed the Command’s raiders squad to carry out a sting operation on the said hideout. In compliance with his directives, the Commander Raider’s squad detailed operatives who stormed the hideout at Boboroku Jesse Ethiope-West LGA, and arrested one Victoria Willams ‘f’ and two (2) others all from Boboroku community in Jesse and one hundred and thirty (130) live cartridges were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.

Confirming the report, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe said,

