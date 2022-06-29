Delta: Sterling Bank Female Staff Allegedly Absconds With Customers’ N300m In Effurun

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Mrs. Favour Fame-Eruagbere, a staff of Sterling Bank, Effurun branch, Delta State, allegedly defrauded customers of the bank of the sum of N300million.

The female bank worker was said to have approached some account owners to grant her permission to be using their money for business, while she would be giving the customer a certain percentage every month.

It was discovered last week by one of the customers, that the woman stopped coming to work and an attempt to reach her on phone was not successful as her lines were switched off.

On getting to her house around Living Faith Church at water resources, Effurun, where she lived, it was alleged that she had also absconded.

According to SaharaReporters, one of the bank workers and Favour’s colleagues, said the female banker did business with customers’ money with their consent.

“The whole thing backfired when many people she gave money to, refused to pay back. I think the lady didn’t run away with the money, but she is only being owed by those she gave the money to.

“She is nowhere to be find, nobody knows her whereabouts, whether she has travelled out, dead or still alive.

“In fact, the office is in crisis, as many people might be sanctioned because of the issue especially the operators who carried out the transactions for her,” the source said.

The police operatives at the ‘A’ division in Warri are reportedly investigating the matter, and the husband of the banker had been invited for questioning.

