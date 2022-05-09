Delta State: Who Is Afraid Of James Ibori?

Share This





















By Dan Amor

LAGOS MAY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-I have said it before that when the political history of Delta State would be written, the account on Chief James Onanefe Ibori would be heavily complicated. This is because some of his political enemies immensely influenced a section of the Nigerian media to malign him and dangerously dent his hard earned reputation. Ibori is, undoubtedly, a newsmaker any day. His name alone is news and attracts the desperation of headline casters. And there was indeed a time in this country when news editors were using his name to sell their papers.

Because his name was growing tremendously as the flame was burning like a wild fire in the harmattan, his political enemies and some wannabes wanted to teach him the political lesson of his life by cutting him down to sizes. This started when he hosted the first ever South South all politicians summit at Unity House in Asaba, Delta State in 2001 to start agitating for the control of their God-given oil as in some sensible federations like the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.. The battle was so fierce that Gen Olusegun Obasanjo, then President, who saw his office as having inherited a kingdom, ordered his Vice to deal decisively with Ibori and Obong Victor Atah of Akwa Ibom State and Dr.Peter Alameisiagha of Bayelsa State.

But Ibori stood his ground until he won the notorious “Ibori Case” saga at the Supreme Court in 2006 before he handed over power to Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, his successor as governor of the state in 2007. This gave him the sobriquet “Mr. Resource Control” in both local and international media as long as the case lasted.. All sorts of lies were cooked or fabricated against him. Obasanjo saw himself as an absolute monarch and constitutionalism as an insult. Ibori, the gadfly, who led the opposition even while in government, was decimated. The rest is now history. But, unfortunately, we have now come to the realization of the obvious that it is a curse to be a minority in this country.

Impartial observers and keen watchers of the ‘confiscation of assets hearing of former Delta State governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori in London were awed at the turn of events. Revelations, contradictions and outright misinformation emanating from even the Crown Prosecution team itself all pointed to the fact that Ibori may have been wrongly convicted. The confession on Monday September 23, 2013 by the British prosecutors that they used forged documents to jail Ibori who was serving a 14-year jail term in London even drew angry reactions from Nigerian lawyers who faulted the use of forged documents to convict the former governor, calling it the “miscarriage of justice.” The Crown Prosecution had on the date quaked above, admitted that they relied on forged and falsified documents, letters and ledgers obtained from Arlington Sharmas solicitors to nail Ibori.

It was indeed astonishing to watch, as reported in the international media, how the prosecution witness, DC, detective Constable- Peter Clark and how the prosecution’s 66,000 pages of evidence were crumbling like a pack of cards. Also surprising was the indelicate disappearance of Nuhu Ribadu, former chairman of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to testify against Ibori. Bereft of any convincing evidence against the accused except a phony display of sophistry and melodrama, Ribadu tottered from pillar to pole blabbing and shaking vividly on end.

In fact, a section of the Nigerian press which hitherto had celebrated Ribadu’s appearance at the London Court, promoting it on their front pages before the actual appearance became evidently bruised with the turn of events. Ribadu, while giving evidence of how Ibori allegedly offered him $15 million bribe, disclosed under oath on September 20, 2013, that neither him nor the commission he headed had an investigation file, notes of calls, meetings, briefings or records detailing the offer between him and Ibori or around the dates the bribe was allegedly given. While being cross examined by Ibori’s lead counsel, Ivan Krolick, the former EFCC chairman said that the only note he had on Ibori’s offer of $15 million bribe was his personal note which got lost after his removal from office as EFCC chairman. What an excuse! Lies, damned lies!

Again, the blatant rejection by the Southwark Crown Court, of a document linking Ibori to Oando Oil PLC’s shares is proof that Ibori was, after all, a victim uof political persecution. The trial judge, Mr. Anthony Pitts ruled that the Crown Prosecutor, Shasha Wass, had not tendered the document as a prosecution material prior to the pronouncement of the hearing. Of course, Ibori was deceived to plead guilty to honour a plea bargain agreement to regain his freedom but was later convicted in 2011 as part of the conspiracy. Now, the chips are down leading to the revelation that not even one official of the Delta State Government was interrogated over Ibori’s alleged looting of the state’s treasury during his time as governor of the state. Till date, Ibori remains the best performing governor of the state since its creation. Now, more than 24 years after he left office, why are they still disturbing the peace of the former governor over who becomes governor of Delta State in 2023

Who then is afraid of Ibori? If Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, the same period Ibori was governor, is referred to as “the father of modern Lagos State”, why not Ibori as the father of modern Delta State? When Ibori became governor in 1999, Delta was a war-torn state which was ravaged by the “Warri War”. Ibori rebuilt the state from scratch. There were no roads, no communication system and no infrastructure. Chief Ighoyota Amori, Ibori’s first Commissioner for Education, can testify to how children were squatting under trees and using blocks as desks to write. Where were those making noise about Delta State when Ibori used money to calm the restive youths? Ibori built numerous stadia and built bridges of peace and unity and made Delta one of the first eleven amongst Nigeria’s 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Daily Independent