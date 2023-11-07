Delta State University Students’ Assembly Rejects Tuition Fee Increment

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Parliamentary Assembly of the Student Union Government (SUG) of Delta State University (DELSU) Abraka has strongly voiced its dissatisfaction and taken a resolute stand against the proposed school fee increment for the 2023/2024 academic session.

This decision was communicated through an official memorandum distributed to all parliamentarians, both at the faculty and SUG levels, on Monday.

The Assembly also expressed steadfast support for the Executive arm of the Student Union Government, which also opposed the unjustifiable hike in tuition fees. They characterized the proposed 100 per cent increase as “outrageous” and “arbitrary,” a move that has garnered criticism from both students and university officials alike.

The Senate President of the Student Assembly, Comrade Augustine Chineke, conveyed these sentiments during a phone interview with the Daily Independent.

He underscored the challenging economic conditions in Nigeria and the efforts of various levels of government to alleviate the impact of the harsh economy on the populace.

He pointed out that while the parliament disapproved of the decision to raise school fees, it found it perplexing, questionable, and unacceptable for a government-owned institution to entertain any form of fee increment.

Especially when the fees for the past two academic sessions posed a significant burden for many families and students.

POLL

“Therefore, the parliament has unequivocally declared a resounding ‘NO’ to what they deem a gross insensitivity by the university management and has pledged unwavering support to the Student Union’s resolution to revert all fees to the previous rates,” he affirmed.

He further mentioned that negotiations with the school management have commenced, though a resolution has not yet been reached. He assured DELSU students that the assembly is fully dedicated to their well-being.

“Though negotiations with management have begun, it is evident that they are hesitant to take steps towards reverting the fees to their previous rates, as they oppose our interests.

Nevertheless, we want to assure DELSU students that we will persist in our commitment to safeguarding their welfare and supporting the Union’s position on returning the school fees to their previous levels,” he asserted.

While emphasizing the importance of upholding the right to education for Nigerian children and ensuring peace, harmony, and the overall well-being of all, he called on the government to intervene on behalf of the students to maintain the status quo regarding school fees.

Comrade Chineke urged all parliamentarians at all levels within the university to be prepared to take necessary actions when called upon by the Student Union.

However, in an interview with the Deputy Dean of Students, Faculty of Social Sciences at the institution Dr. Patrick Ijeh, he clarified that there was no such proposal for a school fee hike in the institution.

Dr. Ijeh pointed out that this decision aligns with the directive issued by Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, which stated that no institution in Delta State should increase their fees in light of the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

He also mentioned that the Governor instructed institutions to refund the acceptance fees paid by students.

At the time of compiling this report, all efforts to contact the University’s Student Union Government proved abortive.

DailyIndependent

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com