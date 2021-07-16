Delta State Moves Closer To Open Grazing Ban, As Bill Passes Second Reading

Share This























LAGOS JULY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State has moved closer to the banning of open grazing of cattle as the bill on that passed the second reading in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

The bill, tagged “Delta State Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation,“ was debated during plenary which was presided over by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

The bill is sponsored by the member representing Ughelli South Constituency in the House, Mr Reuben Izeze and 24 other members of the House.

Izeze kicked off the debate on the significance of the bill, pointing out that it was long overdue to check the activities of killer herdsmen.

According to Izeze, such a law is needed to protect every community in Delta State.

He argued that when passed into law, the bill would help to regulate movement and other activities of livestock dealers in every part of the state.

Delta hosted a meeting of the governors of the 17 southern states at which they agreed to end open grazing in the region.

In appreciation for that, Izeze commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, other Southern Governors, and Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria for their resolution against open grazing in the Southern part of the country.

Izeze noted however that without an enabling law to enforce such a decision, it would remain ineffective.

The Speaker of the House, Oborevwori referred the bill to the House joint committee on Special bills, Agriculture and Natural Resources after it was unanimously supported by all members.

