Delta State Lawmakers To Hold Public Hearing On Open Grazing Bill

LAGOS JULY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State House of Assembly will on Monday, July 26, 2021, hold a public hearing on a Bill for the regulation of livestock breeding, rearing and marketing, and to prohibit open grazing in the state.

The hearing, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the Assembly Complex Press Centre in Asaba, is being organised by the House joint committees on special bills, agriculture, and natural resources to gather the inputs of the public, particularly major stakeholders toward the proposed law.

Chairman of the Joint Committee, Pat Ajudua, in a statement, called for memoranda from stakeholders, including the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Director of Livestock, Ministry of Agriculture; the Nigeria Police Force; Department of State Service (DSS); Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); Board of Internal Revenue; Cattle Dealers and Breeders Association; Butchers Union of Nigeria; farmers associations and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

The statement directed that all memoranda should be submitted to the Delta State House of Assembly Complex, Asaba by 9:30 a.m. on the hearing date.

Guardian