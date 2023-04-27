Delta State Lawmakers Elevate School Of Marine Technology To Polytechnic

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Members of the Delta State House of Assembly have unanimously approved the upgrade of the state School of Marine Technology to a polytechnic.

The approval followed the passage into law of a bill before the House seeking the repeal of the Delta State School of Marine Technology, Burutu, Law 2006 and enacting the Delta State Polytechnic, Burutu Law, 2023.

In passing the bill into law, the lawmakers noted that it would help in upgrading the current status of the School to an institution that has the capacity for the award of a Higher National Diploma.

Speaking extensively on the merits of the bill during Wednesday’s plenary, the lawmakers unanimously voted for the school to be upgraded to a polytechnic for the institution to have an increased chance of enhanced funding.

Also during the day’s sitting, four other bills gained accelerated legislative actions, sailing through the first, second and third readings just as they were all passed.

They include the High Court (Amendment) Law 2023, College of Health Science and Technology Law 2022, Delta State Creative Industry Development Law, 2023 and Delta State Thanksgiving Day Law, 2023.

Our correspondent gathered that all the five passed bills, except the Delta State Thanksgiving Day Bill, were forwarded to the State Assembly on Tuesday, April 25, by the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, and read at Tuesday’s Plenary by the Speaker, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Punch