Delta State Lagos Liason Office Relocated To Temporary Site

LAGOS APRIL 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta state liaison office, Lagos formally situated at 19 KarimuKotu Street, has relocated to a rented apartment at Plot 1674 Oyin-Jolayemi Street, opposite UBA, Off KarimuKotun, Victoria Island Lagos.

The Director and Liaison Officer, Mrs Osodi Maureen has called on Deltans who want to get their state of origin certificate, attestation and carry out other official matters to go straight to the new venue to be attended to.

It could be recalled that the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu said the state government entered into a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement with property developers and managers to develop the site to a 10-story 60 luxury flats that will earn the government further income.

The commissioner had disclosed this while addressing the press recently in Asaba debunkingallegations that the state government had sold the liaison office in Lagos.

According to him, the Lagos State Government approved 10-story building out of the 21-story building they proposed.

The Commissioner said on completion, the building would have 60 flats, out of which 21 would be handed over to the state government and the civil servants will return to occupy two or more flats in it.

The assuring word from the state commissioner gave succour to civil servants working in Lagos who had frowned on the challenges involved in the idea of “landlord becoming tenant”.

Delta Bulletin